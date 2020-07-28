Camp Lemonnier Sailor Honored as American Red Cross Volunteer of the Quarter

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Cortney Grace, from West Palm Beach , Fla., left, and attached to the supply department at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), is honored as the American Red Cross volunteer of the quarter for European division deployed cites on July 28, 2020. Grace was presented the certificate by CLDJ Commanding Officer Capt. Kyle Schuman, right. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo/released)

