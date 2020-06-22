U.S Army SSG Dakota Van Petten, a Squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls far side security during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year.
Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
Date Posted:
|07.29.2020 02:53
Photo ID:
|6289545
VIRIN:
|200622-A-NO077-386
Resolution:
|5408x4000
Size:
|3.81 MB
Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|2
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SAPPER COMPANY [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
