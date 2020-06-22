Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAPPER COMPANY [Image 1 of 4]

    SAPPER COMPANY

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" (Demo Team) 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Prepares for After Action Reviews after reducing an obstacle during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:53
    Photo ID: 6289530
    VIRIN: 200622-A-NO077-813
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPPER COMPANY [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

