Sapper Company

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company "Sapper" (Demo Team) 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Prepares for After Action Reviews after reducing an obstacle during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year. (U.S. Army photo by 1SG Lekendrick Stallworth)

