U.S Army SSG Dakota Van Petten, a Squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, pulls far side security during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 22, 2020. The exercise is part of an overall training progression in order to maintain combat readiness in preparation for a Joint Readiness Training Center rotation later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.29.2020 02:53 Photo ID: 6289531 VIRIN: 200622-A-NO077-992 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.55 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAPPER COMPANY CALFEX [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.