Managing the Airfield

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Hawes, a 354th Operation Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, measures part of the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 15, 2020. Airfield Management is responsible for identifying hazards and coordinating the upkeep of the runway, lighting and other airfield components and systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

