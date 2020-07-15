U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Hawes, a 354th Operation Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, uses a measuring-wheel gauge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 15, 2020. Airfield Management’s main focus is to ensure a safe, efficient and effective airfield environment that allows aircraft to take off and land without incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6289483
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-HJ760-1028
|Resolution:
|5452x3638
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Managing the Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
