U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Hawes, a 354th Operation Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, uses a measuring-wheel gauge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 15, 2020. Airfield Management’s main focus is to ensure a safe, efficient and effective airfield environment that allows aircraft to take off and land without incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 20:11 Photo ID: 6289483 VIRIN: 200715-F-HJ760-1028 Resolution: 5452x3638 Size: 1.26 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Managing the Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.