    Managing the Airfield [Image 1 of 2]

    Managing the Airfield

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Guerrisky 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Hawes, a 354th Operation Support Squadron airfield management shift lead, uses a measuring-wheel gauge at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 15, 2020. Airfield Management’s main focus is to ensure a safe, efficient and effective airfield environment that allows aircraft to take off and land without incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky)

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    354th Fighter Wing

