Maxwell AFB, Ala. - On going construction on the Air Traffic Control Tower. Photo altered to protect the privacy of non DOD personnel and of POV owner. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 17:20 Photo ID: 6289294 VIRIN: 200724-F-NG836-1005 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 463.01 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell Air Traffic Control Tower Construction [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.