Maxwell AFB, Ala. - On going construction on the Air Traffic Control Tower. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 17:20
|Photo ID:
|6289299
|VIRIN:
|200724-F-NG836-1010
|Resolution:
|1600x2400
|Size:
|444.91 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maxwell Air Traffic Control Tower Construction [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
