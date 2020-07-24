Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFJAGS expansion construction [Image 15 of 21]

    AFJAGS expansion construction

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - On going construction on the Air Force Judge Advocate General School (building 694) expansion. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)

    TAGS

    Construction
    Maxwell AFB
    JAG School
    AFJAGS

