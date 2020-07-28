Tire with a view

A C-17 Globemaster III taxis onto the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

