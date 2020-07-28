Senior Airman Joshua Knight, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, chocks the tires of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2020. Maintenance Airmen perform a variety of duties to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 15:40
|Photo ID:
|6289074
|VIRIN:
|200728-F-UJ876-1070
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tire chock [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT