    Taxiing around [Image 3 of 5]

    Taxiing around

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 15:39
    Photo ID: 6289075
    VIRIN: 200728-F-UJ876-1051
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.15 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taxiing around [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

