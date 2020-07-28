Taxiing around

A C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 15:39
Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
