101st Airborne Division Engineer vehicles transit Kentucky Lock

KENTUCKY LOCK, Ky. (Jul 22, 2020) A helper boat assists the towboat “City of Louisville” with barges loaded with military vehicles from Fort Campbell, Ky., as the tow transits the Kentucky Lock en route to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)

