Date Taken: 07.22.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 09:42 Photo ID: 6288515 VIRIN: 200722-A-JL056-001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 420.97 KB Location: GRAND RIVERS, KY, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 101st Airborne vehicles on barge transit Barkley Canal in KY [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.