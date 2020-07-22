Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne vehicles on barge transit Barkley Canal in KY [Image 2 of 3]

    101st Airborne vehicles on barge transit Barkley Canal in KY

    GRAND RIVERS, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Daniel Barrios 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (Jul 22, 2020) The “City of Louisville” towboat pushes barges transporting military vehicles from Fort Campbell, Ky., through the Barkley Canal en route to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. (Photo by USACE/Daniel Barrios)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 09:42
    Photo ID: 6288515
    VIRIN: 200722-A-JL056-001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 420.97 KB
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne vehicles on barge transit Barkley Canal in KY [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Barrios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

