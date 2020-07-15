U.S. Army Sgt. Dylan Folts, assistant gunner, 1-187th Infantry Battalion, East Africa Response Force (EARF), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), assists a soldier firing an M240 Bravo machine gun during a firing drill at a range in Djibouti, July 15, 2020. The EARF is a quick reaction force responsible for providing combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. 1st Class Matthew Kane)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6288437
|VIRIN:
|200715-F-LN908-0792
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|922.72 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EARF soldiers partake in range day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT