    EARF soldiers partake in range day [Image 3 of 6]

    EARF soldiers partake in range day

    DJIBOUTI

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Pvt. 2nd Class Austin Kelchner, machine gunner, 1-187th Infantry Battalion, East Africa Response Force (EARF), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires an M240 Bravo machine gun at a range in Djibouti, July 15, 2020. The EARF is a quick reaction force responsible for providing combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 09:50
    Photo ID: 6288434
    VIRIN: 200715-F-LN908-0794
    Resolution: 5787x3858
    Size: 963.05 KB
    Location: DJ
    This work, EARF soldiers partake in range day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Shooting
    M17
    Camp Lemonnier
    M240
    M249
    Training
    EARF

