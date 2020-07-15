EARF soldiers partake in range day

U.S. Army Pvt. 2nd Class Jadakiss Brown, automatic rifleman, 1-187th Infantry Battalion, East Africa Response Force (EARF), Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), loads an M249 lightweight machine gun at a range in Djibouti, July 15, 2020. The EARF is a quick reaction force responsible for providing combat-ready rapid deployment capability to support crisis operations in the CJTF-HOA area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

