1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20

Soldiers with the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan National Guard, return to North Forward Operating Base following a vehicle recovery under fire exercise during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich., July 27, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in Army National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.
07.27.2020
07.28.2020
CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
