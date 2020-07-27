Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20 [Image 5 of 7]

    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers with the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan National Guard, return to North Forward Operating Base following a vehicle recovery under fire exercise during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich., July 27, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in Army National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 08:04
    Photo ID: 6288385
    VIRIN: 200727-Z-RA871-0041
    Resolution: 1500x998
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20
    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Recovery
    1073rd Support Maintenance Company
    Camp Grayling
    Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck
    Northern Strike 20
    Michigan National Guard: HEMMT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT