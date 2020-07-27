Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20 [Image 4 of 7]

    1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow 

    Michigan National Guard

    Spc. Darrin Hilts, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic with the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan National Guard, prepares to tow a vehicle during a vehicle recovery under contact exercise during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich., July 27, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in Army National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20 [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recovery
    1073rd Support Maintenance Company
    Camp Grayling
    Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck
    Northern Strike 20
    Michigan National Guard: HEMMT

