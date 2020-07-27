1073rd Maintenance Company Recover a Vehicle Under Simulated Fire During Northern Strike 20

Spc. Darrin Hilts, a wheeled-vehicle mechanic with the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan National Guard, prepares to tow a vehicle during a vehicle recovery under contact exercise during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich., July 27, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in Army National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.

