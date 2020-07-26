USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

EAST CHINA SEA (July 26, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexi Mae Bundang, from Baton Rouge, La., sorts mail aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
