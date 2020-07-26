Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 26, 2020) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 06:41
    Photo ID: 6288319
    VIRIN: 200726-N-CL550-1876
    Resolution: 5544x3361
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    vertical replenishment
    VERTREP
    underway
    USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    flight deck
    replenishment-at-sea
    readiness
    Whidbey Island-class
    Lewis and Clark-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen
    MH-60S Kighthwak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT