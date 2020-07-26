USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

EAST CHINA SEA (July 26, 2020) The amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

