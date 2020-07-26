Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 26, 2020) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexi Mae Bundang, from Baton Rouge, La., sorts mail aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 06:41
    Photo ID: 6288317
    VIRIN: 200726-N-CL550-1956
    Resolution: 5133x3376
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conducts a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RAS
    vertical replenishment
    VERTREP
    underway
    USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3)
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    flight deck
    replenishment-at-sea
    readiness
    Whidbey Island-class
    Lewis and Clark-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen
    MH-60S Kighthwak

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT