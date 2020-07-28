200728-N-GG858-1006 OKINAWA, Japan (July 28, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Emmanuel Vega, from Miami, Fla., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, sorts mail in the post office on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, July 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 00:41
|Photo ID:
|6288271
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-GG858-1006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.51 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
This work, Okinawa Post Office Mail Sorting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
