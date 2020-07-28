Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Post Office Mail Sorting [Image 2 of 4]

    Okinawa Post Office Mail Sorting

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200728-N-GG858-1009 OKINAWA, Japan (July 28, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Emmanuel Vega, from Miami, Fla., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, sorts mail in the post office on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, July 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Post Office Mail Sorting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

