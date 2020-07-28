200728-N-GG858-1004 OKINAWA, Japan (July 28, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Emmanuel Vega, from Miami, Fla., assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Okinawa, helps a customer in the post office on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, July 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 00:41
|Photo ID:
|6288269
|VIRIN:
|200728-N-GG858-1004
|Resolution:
|6474x4321
|Size:
|19.17 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Okinawa Post Office Mail Sorting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT