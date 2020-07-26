Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Williwaw cliffs [Image 4 of 4]

    Williwaw cliffs

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron saved a distressed hiker on July 26, 2020 at Mount Williwaw east of Anchorage. The Airmen employed a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron to transport the hiker to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage (Courtesy photo)

    Alaska Air National Guard rescues distressed hiker at Mount Williwaw

