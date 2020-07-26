Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron saved a distressed hiker on July 26, 2020 at Mount Williwaw east of Anchorage. The Airmen employed a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron to transport the hiker to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage (Alaska Air National Guard Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6288085
|VIRIN:
|200726-Z-A3507-0005
|Resolution:
|1527x966
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Birds Eye view [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska Air National Guard rescues distressed hiker at Mount Williwaw
LEAVE A COMMENT