Alaska Air National Guard pararescuemen assigned to the 212th Rescue Squadron saved a distressed hiker on July 26, 2020 at Mount Williwaw east of Anchorage. The Airmen employed a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron to transport the hiker to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage (Alaska Air National Guard Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 18:03 Photo ID: 6288087 VIRIN: 200726-Z-A3507-0003 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 517.96 KB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountainside hoist [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.