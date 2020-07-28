Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard picks up first delivery of medical-grade reusable gowns from FABRIC [Image 10 of 12]

    Arizona National Guard picks up first delivery of medical-grade reusable gowns from FABRIC

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard service members pick up more than 20,000 medical-grade reusable fabric gowns from Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center (F.A.B.R.I.C.) July 27, 2020, a nonprofit organization in Tempe, Ariz. The gowns were made utilizing 40,000 yards of fabric delivered by the 161st Air Refueling Wing April 9, 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 17:57
    Photo ID: 6288074
    VIRIN: 200727-Z-CC902-0141
    Resolution: 3528x2622
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: AZ, US
