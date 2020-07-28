Arizona National Guard picks up first delivery of medical-grade reusable gowns from FABRIC

Arizona National Guard service members pick up more than 20,000 medical-grade reusable fabric gowns from Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center (F.A.B.R.I.C.) July 27, 2020, a nonprofit organization in Tempe, Ariz. The gowns were made utilizing 40,000 yards of fabric delivered by the 161st Air Refueling Wing April 9, 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

