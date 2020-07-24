USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River

Kayakers can be seen passing a section of the Buffalo River’s shoreline that has had its aquatic habitat restored by the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has helped restore aquatic habitat include the installation of in-water structure features such as locked logs and rootwads, and the planting of submerged and emergent vegetation. Submerged Aquatic Vegetation is a rare example of aquatic and near-shore habitat in the urban core.

