USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River

A mother duck and her ducklings swim near the Buffalo River shoreline at the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District’s Submerged Aquatic Vegetation Site Ellicott Site. Before the habitat restoration project began three-years ago, it was uncommon to see ducks that close to the shoreline. Measures for the restoration of aquatic habitat include the installation of in-water structure features such as locked logs and rootwads, and the planting of submerged and emergent vegetation.

