Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River [Image 3 of 6]

    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Susan Blair 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, recently completed the installation of in-water structure features such as locked logs and rootwads, and the planting of submerged and emergent vegetation in order to help restore natural aquatic habitat along the Buffalo River Shoreline in Buffalo, NY. Submerged Aquatic Vegetation is a rare example of aquatic and near-shore habitat in the urban core.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 15:09
    Photo ID: 6287755
    VIRIN: 200724-A-AU931-026
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River [Image 6 of 6], by Susan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River
    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River
    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River
    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River
    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River
    USACE completes installation of Submerged Aquatic Vegetation in the Buffalo River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    shoreline
    restoration
    Buffalo River
    Submerged aquatic vegetation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT