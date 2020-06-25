Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership [Image 2 of 2]

    Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.25.2020

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Air Force Dr. (Col) Terry Lonergan, (2nd from right) and SSMC colleagues wearing personnel protective equipment to check on
    COVID-19 patients at SSMC. Lonergan, the Emergency Medical Services Director, works at the Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitative Medicine team (TBRM) in UAE. The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the SSMC and referral facilities within the medical network while enhancing TBRM capabilities that could someday benefit U.S. forces in the region. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Trauma
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    SATMO
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    TBRM
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization
    Burn and Rehabilitative Medicine
    U.S. Air Force Doctor Terry Lonergan

