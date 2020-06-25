Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership

U.S. Air Force Dr. (Col) Terry Lonergan, (2nd from right) and SSMC colleagues wearing personnel protective equipment to check on

COVID-19 patients at SSMC. Lonergan, the Emergency Medical Services Director, works at the Trauma, Burn, and Rehabilitative Medicine team (TBRM) in UAE. The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the SSMC and referral facilities within the medical network while enhancing TBRM capabilities that could someday benefit U.S. forces in the region. (Courtesy photo)

