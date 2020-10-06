Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership [Image 1 of 2]

    Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.10.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Dr (COL) Brigilda Teneza, right, and Navy CDR Amy White, left, brief the UAE medical student training proposal to Zayed Military Hospital Education staff. The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the SSMC and referral facilities within the medical network while enhancing TBRM capabilities that could someday benefit U.S. forces in the region. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 14:55
    VIRIN: 200610-A-A4420-001
    Location: ABU DHABI, AE 
    Trauma
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    SATMO
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    TBRM
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization
    Burn and Rehabilitative Medicine
    Army Colonel Brigilda Teneza
    Navy Commander Amy White

