U.S. Army Dr (COL) Brigilda Teneza, right, and Navy CDR Amy White, left, brief the UAE medical student training proposal to Zayed Military Hospital Education staff. The TBRM mission is to advise, train, mentor and provide technical support to UAE medical forces, the SSMC and referral facilities within the medical network while enhancing TBRM capabilities that could someday benefit U.S. forces in the region. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 14:55 Photo ID: 6287738 VIRIN: 200610-A-A4420-001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Ties Bind Forces in Partnership [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.