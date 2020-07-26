Sgt. Jordan Muxlow, assistant gunner with C Battery, 119th Field Artillery, pulls the lanyard on the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer, firing a shell toward his target. Soldiers with the 119th Field Artillery Regiment conducted direct fires training during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.
This work, 119 Field Artillery Sends Rounds at Northern Strike 20 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
