Sgt. Craig Anson, gunner with C Battery, 119th Field Artillery, adjusts the quadrant on the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer to send up site data. Soldiers with the 119th Field Artillery Regiment conducted direct fires training during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 13:26
|Photo ID:
|6287544
|VIRIN:
|200726-Z-RA871-0156
|Resolution:
|1500x998
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119 Field Artillery Sends Rounds at Northern Strike 20 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
