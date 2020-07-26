Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119 Field Artillery Sends Rounds at Northern Strike 20 [Image 3 of 4]

    119 Field Artillery Sends Rounds at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow 

    Michigan National Guard

    Sgt. Alexander Lee, section chief, with C Battery, 119th Field Artillery, relays the fires mission to his gun crew. Soldiers with the 119th Field Artillery Regiment conducted direct fires training during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.

