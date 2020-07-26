119 Field Artillery Sends Rounds at Northern Strike 20

Sgt. Alexander Lee, section chief, with C Battery, 119th Field Artillery, relays the fires mission to his gun crew. Soldiers with the 119th Field Artillery Regiment conducted direct fires training during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency.

