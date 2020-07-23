Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, the Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division command sergeant major, gives remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 23, 2020. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Johnson relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

