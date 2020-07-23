Command Sgt. Maj. Heidi Johnson, the Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division command sergeant major, receives a farewell gift before a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 23, 2020. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Johnson relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6287539
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-QM437-009
|Resolution:
|5322x3962
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT