    Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Heidi Johnson, the Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division command sergeant major, receives a farewell gift before a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 23, 2020. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Johnson relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 13:20
    Photo ID: 6287539
    VIRIN: 200723-A-QM437-009
    Resolution: 5322x3962
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division hosts change of responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jeremy Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Airborne
    Airborne
    All American
    All The Way

