    926th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 3]

    926th SFS welcomes new commander

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Emma Kirk gives the invocation for her father, Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Security Forces Squadron, Assumption of Command ceremony, July 24, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Assumption of Command ceremony was modified to honor heritage while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing

