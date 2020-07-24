926th SFS welcomes new commander

Emma Kirk gives the invocation for her father, Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Security Forces Squadron, Assumption of Command ceremony, July 24, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Assumption of Command ceremony was modified to honor heritage while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)

