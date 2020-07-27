926th SFS welcomes new commander

Photo By Natalie Stanley | Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Security Forces Squadron commander and Col. Sean...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Stanley | Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Security Forces Squadron commander and Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, sing the Air Force Song during Kirk’s Assumption of Command ceremony, July 24, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Assumption of Command ceremony was modified to honor heritage while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Lt. Col. Michael Kirk assumed command of the 926th Security Forces Squadron, during a modest Assumption of Command ceremony, June 24, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which was modified due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.



The AoC ceremony is an official and formal ceremony deeply rooted in military tradition. It is a visible means of handing the reins of command to the new commander. As the squadron flag is given, it represents the responsibility and authority being transferred.



“I am looking forward to leading people, to working with my Airmen and seeing them get ready for our mission,” said Kirk. “I’m looking forward to having them take ownership of the squadron and to want to say ‘I’m a member of the 926th Security Forces Squadron’.”