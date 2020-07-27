Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926th SFS welcomes new commander

    Photo By Natalie Stanley | Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, 926th Security Forces Squadron commander and Col. Sean...... read more read more

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Story by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Lt. Col. Michael Kirk assumed command of the 926th Security Forces Squadron, during a modest Assumption of Command ceremony, June 24, 2020, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which was modified due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

    The AoC ceremony is an official and formal ceremony deeply rooted in military tradition. It is a visible means of handing the reins of command to the new commander. As the squadron flag is given, it represents the responsibility and authority being transferred.

    “I am looking forward to leading people, to working with my Airmen and seeing them get ready for our mission,” said Kirk. “I’m looking forward to having them take ownership of the squadron and to want to say ‘I’m a member of the 926th Security Forces Squadron’.”

    This work, 926th SFS welcomes new commander, by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

