Col. Sean Carpenter, 926th Wing commander, returns a salute to Lt. Col. Michael Kirk, incoming 926th Security Forces Squadron commander, as Kirk accepts command of the 926th SFS, July 24, 2020, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. The Assumption of Command ceremony was modified to honor heritage while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 12:09 Photo ID: 6287458 VIRIN: 200724-F-QC559-0110 Resolution: 5257x3505 Size: 13.02 MB Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 926th SFS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.