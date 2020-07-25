Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division forward commander of rotational forces, 1st Cavalry Division meeting with Lt. Col. Bryan Fisher, Commander of 3rd battalion, 5th infantry regiment, 3rd Infantry Division about current and future events at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6287091
|VIRIN:
|200727-A-FG343-288
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|12.76 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
This work, Meeting with the General [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
