Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meeting with the General [Image 2 of 3]

    Meeting with the General

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia, 1st Cavalry Division forward commander of rotational forces, 1st Cavalry Division meeting with Lt. Col. Bryan Fisher, Commander of 3rd battalion, 5th infantry regiment, 3rd Infantry Division about current and future events at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 07:51
    Photo ID: 6287091
    VIRIN: 200727-A-FG343-288
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meeting with the General [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Sergeant receives coin from PDASA
    Meeting with the General
    Talking with the General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    Constanta
    USArmy
    USArmyEurope
    Mihail Koglaniceanu Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT