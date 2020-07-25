Army Sergeant receives coin from PDASA

Bryan Gossage, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Installations, Energy and Environment, gives a coin to Sgt. 1st. Class Andrew Dishman, non-commissioned officer in charge of the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base Joint Aid Station at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Romania on July 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

