    Talking with the General [Image 3 of 3]

    Talking with the General

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    07.25.2020

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia talks to Maj. Jacob Lopez executive officer of 3rd battalion, 5th infantry regiment, 3rd Infantry Division and Maj. Jared Maxwell executive officer of 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Airborne Division about the barracks and on base facilities at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    TAGS

    Romania
    EUCOM
    Constanta
    USArmy
    USArmyEurope
    Mihail Koglaniceanu Air Base

