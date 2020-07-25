Talking with the General

Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia talks to Maj. Jacob Lopez executive officer of 3rd battalion, 5th infantry regiment, 3rd Infantry Division and Maj. Jared Maxwell executive officer of 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Airborne Division about the barracks and on base facilities at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania on July 25, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Froylan Grimaldo, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
