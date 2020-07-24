Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets [Image 4 of 4]

    GUAM

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Cadet Amos Dumapat , right, of the University of Guam's Reserve Officer Training Corps, is congratualted by his family at an ROTC Basic Camp graduation ceremony in Dededo on July 24. Normally held in the mainland, Guam's ROTC and National Guard forged a new partnership to provide Basic Camp equivalent training due to COVID-19 restrictions.

    This work, First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

