First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets

Cadet Amos Dumapat , right, of the University of Guam's Reserve Officer Training Corps, is congratualted by his family at an ROTC Basic Camp graduation ceremony in Dededo on July 24. Normally held in the mainland, Guam's ROTC and National Guard forged a new partnership to provide Basic Camp equivalent training due to COVID-19 restrictions.

