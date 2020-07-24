Cadet Cloyd Rosas, right, of the University of Guam's Reserve Officer Training Corps, salutes Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, at an ROTC Basic Camp graduation ceremony in Dededo on July 24. Normally held in the mainland, Guam's ROTC and National Guard forged a new partnership to provide Basic Camp equivalent training due to COVID-19 restrictions.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 02:33 Photo ID: 6286908 VIRIN: 200724-Z-RJ317-3068 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.72 MB Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.