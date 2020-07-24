First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets

Cadet Cloyd Rosas, right, of the University of Guam's Reserve Officer Training Corps, salutes Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, at an ROTC Basic Camp graduation ceremony in Dededo on July 24. Normally held in the mainland, Guam's ROTC and National Guard forged a new partnership to provide Basic Camp equivalent training due to COVID-19 restrictions.
