    First-ever Basic Camp between University of Guam ROTC and Guam National Guard Graduates Six Cadets

    GUAM

    07.24.2020

    Story by Capt. Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    DEDEDO, Guam (July 25, 2020) – The new training relationship between the University of Guam Reserve Officer Training Corps and the Guam National Guard 203rd Regional Training Institute reached another landmark Friday, with six ROTC Cadets graduating from Basic Camp.

    As separate commissioning sources, ROTC and RTI traditionally have separate curriculum and training events. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the normal training events in the mainland U.S. have been postponed.

    This has not stopped both programs from training, however. Under the leadership Lt. Col. Jumar Castro, RTI commander, Lt. Col. Tom Andersen, ROTC professor of military science, and Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, GUNG adjutant general, both schools have pooled their resources and found ways to keep Soldiers training. Prior to this event, the two programs conducted joint field training exercises for guard officer candidates and ROTC Cadets.

    “Today, we bear witness to the union between two distinct Army commissioning sources, with one goal in mind: to grow and mentor a future United States Army Officer,” said Aguigui.

    Plans are underway for the National Guard and ROTC to conduct Advanced Camp training in August.

